Europe is looking to tackle sky-high debt loads after signs it will dodge a recession

BRUSSELS — European officials sighed with relief Monday after new data suggested the region will avoid an economic recession.

But all eyes are now turning to what the bloc will do with sizeable government debt piles in the EU amid tentative signs of an economic recovery.

Back in November, the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, warned that the euro area could be about to enter a recession — defined by two consecutive quarters of contraction in economic performance. But on Monday, the institution said this was no longer the case thanks to government support and an easing of energy costs.

The euro zone is now expected to have reached a GDP (gross domestic product) rate of 3.5% in 2022, rather than the 3.2% estimated in November. The outlook for this year is also better with an expected GDP rate of 0.9%, compared to the 0.2% growth rate forecast just three months ago.

"The slowdown in momentum in the third quarter turned out milder than previously estimated, then in the fourth quarter the EU economy stagnated instead of the 0.5[%] contraction expected in the autumn," Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's commissioner for economic affairs, said during a press conference Monday.

Despite the good news, there's plenty of work for the finance ministers in the months ahead — including figuring out how to adapt their currently loose fiscal policies to a new economic environment.

"We need to come to grips with what is the reform of the stability and growth pact in a changing economic environment," Sigrid Kaag, the Dutch minister for finance, told CNBC in Brussels.

"The outlook is less gloomy than what we had feared — it also shows for a number of countries our measures have had actually an impact to counter inflation — but this is not sustainable in the medium-term. So we need to steer the course and we need to make choices, some of them are difficult," she said.