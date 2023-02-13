Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Avis, Palantir, Cadence Design and more

A customer boards an Avis Budget Group Inc. shuttle bus at the Denver International Airport (DEN) in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading.

Avis — The car rental company gained 3.5% after beating both top- and bottom-line estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Avis posted adjusted earnings per share of $10.46 on revenue of $2.77 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.79 in per-share earnings on revenues of $2.69 billion. The company cited strong demand and said that has continued in the current quarter.

Amkor Technology — Shares of the semiconductor stock slid 5% after missing per-share earnings estimates while beating expectations for revenue, according to FactSet. The company also gave first-quarter guidance that was below analysts' expectations.

Cadence Design — The software company gained 4% after beating both top- and bottom-line expectations of analysts polled by FactSet in the fourth quarter. The company also gave first-quarter guidance that was above what analysts anticipated.

Palantir — Shares jumped 18% on the back of quarterly results that came in ahead of analysts' expectations for per-share earnings and revenue, according to Refinitiv. It is also the first quarter Palantir posted positive net income on a GAAP basis, coming in at $31 million.

Arista Networks — The cloud stock advanced less than 1% after reporting earnings and revenue that came in ahead of the consensus estimate set by analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company also gave current-quarter revenue guidance that was above expectations.

SolarEdge — Shares of the solar stock gained less than 1% after beating earnings and per-share revenue estimates from analysts polled by FactSet. The company also said first-quarter revenue should come in at between $915 million and $945 million compared with the analyst consensus estimate of $917.2 million.