British semiconductor bosses threaten to move overseas as U.S. and EU splurge on chips

LONDON — The U.K.'s semiconductor industry is crying out for financial support from the government, with insiders warning the country risks losing its microchip firms to the U.S. and other countries if it doesn't act soon.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government is yet to announce a strategy outlining U.K. efforts to support the chip industry. And semiconductor bosses in the country are growing frustrated.

Pragmatic Semiconductor, a Cambridge-based startup that produces non-silicon chips, warned it may be forced to relocate overseas if the government doesn't issue a plan for the industry soon.

"It has to make economic sense for companies like ours to continue to operate and manufacture here, and if there are greater potential economic benefits and governmental support packages abroad, then relocation is the only sensible business decision," Scott White, CEO of Pragmatic Semiconductor, told CNBC.

Britain is an understated player in the global chip market, specializing in design, intellectual property, research, and fabrication of compound semiconductors.

It is also home to one of the most coveted semiconductor-related assets in the form of chip designer Arm. Based in Cambridge, England, Arm-licensed chips are used in roughly 95% of the world's smartphones.

Semiconductors, and the mainly East Asia-based supply chain behind them, have become a thorny issue for world governments after a global shortage led to supply problems for major automakers and electronics manufacturers.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed an overreliance on manufacturers from Taiwan and China for semiconductor components. That dependency has become fraught with tensions between China and Taiwan on the rise.

TSMC , the Taiwanese semiconductor giant, is by far the largest producer of microchips. Its chipmaking prowess is the envy of many developed Western nations, which are taking measures to boost domestic production of chips.

IQE , a microchip firm in the semiconductor "cluster" in Newport, Wales, has also warned it may be forced to relocate to the U.S. or EU if the government does not act in the next six months.

"We would love to stay in the UK and have committed to grow in the UK … but we also have to do what shareholders want and go where the money is," Americo Lemos, IQE's CEO, told The Times newspaper.

A U.K. government spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

In the U.S., President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion package that includes $52 billion of funding to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The EU, meanwhile, has earmarked 43 billion euros ($45.9 billion) for Europe's semiconductor industry with the aim of producing 20% of the world's semiconductors by 2030.

China, too, has been forced to revamp its chip strategy after facing strict trade sanctions from the U.S. In December, the country was said to be preparing a more than 1 trillion yuan ($147 billion) package for its chip industry, according to Reuters.