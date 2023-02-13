White House defends shooting down three aerial objects, despite not knowing who launched them or why

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House February 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — The White House on Monday defended its decision to shoot down three low-flying, aerial objects over U.S. and Canadian airspace in the past three days, but said it had not determined yet exactly what the objects were, who owned them or what they were doing.

Each of the three crafts was the size of a small car, and was detected floating on prevailing winds.

"We have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are," John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said at a White House briefing.

"And while we have no specific reason to suspect that they were conducting surveillance of any kind, we couldn't rule that out," he added.

The first of the three crafts was destroyed on Friday in U.S. airspace over Alaskan waters. It was cylindrical, the size of a small car and had been floating at around 40,000 feet in altitude, Kirby said, posing a threat to civilian aircraft.

On Saturday, the U.S. and Canada coordinated the use of American military jets to shoot down a second object, this time overland in the remote Canadian Yukon.

That craft was similar in size, shape and flight altitude to the one that was destroyed Friday, Kirby said.