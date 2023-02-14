Ark Invest's Cathie Wood buys Coinbase shares for a second straight day

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood continued to add to her Coinbase holding despite the increased regulatory crackdown on the crypto industry. Wood snapped up 102,281 shares of the crypto exchange for her flagship ARK Innovation ETF on Monday, and another 16,414 shares for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF . Wood also bought 139,105 shares of Coinbase for the Innovation ETF on Friday. These purchases, combined, were worth more than $15 million. The back-to-back buys came amid a flurry of aggressive regulatory actions from U.S. authorities. On Monday, the New York State Department of Financial Services told Paxos to stop minting new Binance USD, or BUSD, stablecoins . Last week, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken settled with the SEC over allegations that it sold unregistered securities. COIN YTD mountain Coinbase Shares of Coinbase rebounded sharply in January with a 65% return, becoming one of ARKK's biggest winners for the month. The ETF gained 27.8% in January, its strongest month ever since its 2014 inception. Coinbase saw its shares dip more than 3% month to date on the back of the regulatory uncertainty. Wood has been standing by her bold call on bitcoin even amid the fallout in the crypto industry. The ARK Invest chief sees the world's largest cryptocurrency hitting about $1.3 million by 2030, benefiting from the turmoil surrounding the collapse of FTX, as the industry is pushed to become more transparent. The longtime crypto bull believes the price of bitcoin will surge if companies continue to diversify their cash holdings, and institutional investors continue to allocate 5% of their portfolio to the sector.