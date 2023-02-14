Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital places new bets on home furnishing retailers, adds to big tech

RH signage is displayed on a monitor of the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Dan Sundheim's D1 Capital Partners took new positions in home furnishing suppliers and retailers in the fourth quarter, and doubled down on its holdings of some of biggest technology stocks, according to its latest 13F filing with the SEC.

The New York-based hedge fund bought a $205 million initial position in Floor & Decor Holdings , and $104 million worth of shares in mattress maker Tempur Sealy in the fourth quarter.

D1 more than doubled its stake in furniture store RH , valued at the end of the quarter at roughly $473 million, making RH its third largest holding, after Microsoft and Amazon.

Sundheim placed new bets on fintech companies Bill.com Holdings and Intuit , buying about $91 million and $14 million worth of shares in each company, respectively. D1 also bought $81 million worth of Alibaba .

D1 enlarged its holdings in Google-parent Alphabet , Microsoft , Amazon and Datadog in the latest quarter.

Sundheim sold out of his entire position in electric vehicle-manufacturer Tesla last quarter, while trimming about 11% of his holding in Rivian Automotive , still worth $256 million.

Sundheim exited positions in T-Mobile , S&P Global , Mastercard and Intuitive Surgical , the latter two small positions that were only added in the third quarter.