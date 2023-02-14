European markets open slightly higher; investors await U.S. CPI data

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% at market open, with most sectors and major bourses trading in positive territory. Travel and leisure led gains with a 1% uptick, while auto stocks dropped 0.1% to lead losses.

U.S. consumer price index data set for release Tuesday will determine whether the Federal Reserve opts for further monetary policy tightening, while Europe and Japan are also set to release key data later in the week.

The Stoxx 600 index closed 0.9% higher Monday, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in positive territory.

U.S. stock futures ticked lower Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to key inflation data.