Fed still has work to do on inflation but it doesn't derail our view we're in a bull market

Consumer inflation in January was a bit hotter than expected — both month over month and year over year. While the headline consumer price index (CPI) remains high from a historical perspective, the latest reading marked a continued slowdown in annual growth from December levels and from the multidecade series high over the summer. The trend is certainly in the right direction. Stocks have been volatile Tuesday ever since the CPI data was released before the opening bell. However, in afternoon trading, Wall Street came off the lows of the session. Headline CPI and the core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, from December to January and gained 6.4% and 5.6%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. We think the market is looking past these readings to what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently highlighted as the central bank's main focus, core services excluding housing or so-called super core. After the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, Powell said that measure is "still running" at 4%. As a reminder, the Fed prefers to use the personal consumption expenditure index (PCE). However, we can still glean some valuable insight into this idea of a super core metric from Tuesday's CPI release as the categories, though weighted differently, are similar to what we find in the PCE index, which won't be out until later this month. Super core inflation Keying in on this sub-index is going to be crucial if we are going to try and think about additional rate hikes from here from the perspective of a Fed official. So, with that in mind, let's dive a bit deeper into this area of the release. On a positive note, on an unadjusted annual basis, the index for all items less food, shelter, and energy advanced 4% in the 12-month period ending January 2023, a notable deceleration from the 4.4% annual advance seen in the 12-month period ending December 2022. On a monthly basis, however, there was a slight acceleration with the index increasing 0.2% in January versus a 0.1% monthly increase seen in both December and November. On an annual growth basis, the super core CPI reading, "all items less food, shelter, and energy" has been decelerating since September, a sign that we may be nearing the end of the Fed's interest rate hike cycle to stamp out inflation. The reason to exclude shelter is because it tends to lag what's happening in the real economy and has an outsized weighting in the index. Recently, it's been running hot when more real-time indicators in housing are pointing to a cooling effect. We want to once again remind members that inflation is not about the absolute level of prices but rather the rate of increase on an annual basis. For this reason, just as we do with stocks when thinking about revenue or earnings growth, we believe it crucial to consider the prior year's levels when thinking about the future path of inflation. As we can see in the chart above, following a significant advance since the start of 2021, we see the level of the CPI super core reading started to level off around the June to August 2022 timeframe. Barring any significant unforeseen change that causes inflation to reaccelerate, we could expect to see price gains cool in the back half of the year as we enter a period of easier year-over-year comps. While we like what we see here, the CPI's "all items less food, shelter, and energy" includes goods as well as services. Powell made clear his attention is on services. So, let's take a look at that. Here are the top services components in the CPI data outside of food, energy, and housing and how they're trending. Medical Services, which has the greatest weighting, is taking a definitive move lower. The second largest component, transportation services, is way up there, dragging things higher. If we look one level deeper, we see that the biggest January increases in this segment came from motor vehicle maintenance and repair, motor vehicle insurance, and public transportation — driven largely by airline fares. Education and communication services, the third largest component, also didn't help matters. Within this area there was a large increase related to tuition, other school fees, and childcare. Recreational services, as the next most influential component, also pulled the index higher. Not much to speak on in regard to Water, sewer, trash, or other personal services as both are smaller impacts on the index and appear to be leveling off. Looking at the numbers, it's not unreasonable to think that the inflation in transportation and education was delayed versus other industries and picked as the school year kicked off and employers became less lenient with employees working remotely full time. If that is indeed the case then inflation may well be elevated on these fronts for a bit longer than what we see elsewhere, until more time passes and we get to a period of easier year-over-year comparisons on these reopening dynamics. Bottom line Tuesday's cautious market reaction makes sense as this is not quite the CPI release we were hoping for and the Fed clearly has more work to do. However, nothing we see in the January data causes us to change our optimistic view on the path ahead for 2023. We continue to believe we're in a bull market. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 14, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images