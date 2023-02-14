CNBC Investing Club

Fed still has work to do on inflation but it doesn't derail our view we're in a bull market

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 14, 2023 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Consumer inflation in January was a bit hotter than expected — both month over month and year over year. While the headline consumer price index (CPI) remains high from a historical perspective, the latest reading marked a continued slowdown in annual growth from December levels and from the multidecade series high over the summer. The trend is certainly in the right direction.