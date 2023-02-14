Wonya Lucas is making big changes at the Hallmark Channel

President and CEO at Hallmark Media Wonya Lucas speaks onstage during Hallmark Media's star-studded kickoff of 'Countdown To Christmas' with a special screening of "A Holiday Spectacular" featuring the world famous Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall on October 20, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Wonya Lucas landed a job as the CEO of the Hallmark Channel with two directives: Keep its brand intact and disrupt its playbook. At the same time. Since mid-2020, Lucas has been the CEO of Hallmark Media, the parent of the cable-TV network known for its romantic storylines and feel-good holiday movies. In that time, Hallmark has diversified its casts and storylines — and changed how the channel itself is distributed as subscribers flee for streaming services. And she's done it all while staying true to the Hallmark brand, which Lucas said is always on her mind. "My first goal was understanding the audience, but then also understanding what I called the opportunity audience," Lucas said in an interview with CNBC. Lucas is a veteran in the media industry. She held top jobs at Turner Broadcasting networks like TNT and TBS and also at the Discovery Channel — years before they were brought together in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger — as well as The Weather Channel and TV One. She also spent parts of her career on the brand management side of household consumer companies like Coca-Cola and Clorox . She credits that brand expertise for her focus and success at Hallmark. Her colleagues also point to that brand consciousness, even as she makes changes at Hallmark.

Content rules

Hallmark rakes in some of its highest ratings and buzz during its "Countdown to Christmas," which begins in October with weekly holiday content. Courtesy: Hallmark Media

Under Lucas, Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" movie slate has increasingly changed. This past season one of its most successful movies, "Three Wise Men and a Baby," a play on the 1980s flick "Three Men and a Baby," didn't feature a plot that revolved around romance at all. But the storyline departure paid off: The movie about three brothers taking care of a mystery baby during the holiday season was the most-watched cable-TV movie of the year, averaging 3.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. "I think she's very committed to drawing in a new audience and figuring this out. I came here for Wonya because she shared her vision of things with me, and I said, 'Yes, I am signing on for that,'" said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark's head of programming. Other films included "Christmas at the Golden Dragon," about the family behind a Midwestern Chinese restaurant; "Hanukkah on Rye," a romance about two competing deli owners; and "All Saints Christmas," a tale about an R&B singer heading home for the holidays.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Christmas at the Golden Dragon. Hallmark Media

"At the end of the day," Lucas said, "the consumer needs or desires to see themselves in the love story." When Lucas became CEO of Hallmark Media, which also includes the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries network, it had also been coming out from under a firestorm of controversy. Earlier in 2020, Bill Abbott, the longtime CEO who had helped turn the network into a behemoth, left the company following a controversy over commercials featuring a same-sex wedding ceremony. Facing pressure from a conservative group, Hallmark pulled the ads. It reversed course shortly after a gay-rights advocacy group tried to launch an advertising boycott. Neither Hallmark nor Abbott have commented on why he left, but the controversy did stir questions about the network's content.

Zola ad of same-sex marriage. Courtesy of Zola

Diversity was of the utmost importance when Lucas took over. Hallmark had been criticized for its films and series often dominated by storylines of heterosexual romance featuring primarily white casts. That meant that large swaths of the audience looking for more relatable content might feel shut out . "Her towering strengths met exactly what we needed to do in the business, at a time when we were trying to broaden the content and storytelling," said Mike Perry, the CEO of Hallmark Cards, the parent company of Hallmark Media. "We needed someone strong strategically and someone who has a keen insight into our viewer. That's Wonya," Perry said. Tapping into the brand, Lucas thought about what they could draw from the greeting card line and its verticals, such as Mahogany, Hallmark's decades-old line of Black American cards and products. During Lucas' short tenure, there have been more films centered on self-love, and others with storylines such as a plus-size woman finding love and a family helping their autistic son during the holidays. Although storylines are morphing, and the casts, while still chock full of fan favorites like "Mean Girls" and "Party of Five" star Lacey Chabert, have changed, Lucas and Hamilton Daly continue to work to keep the content true to Hallmark's love-centric brand.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark's head of programming (far left) and Wonya Lucas (far right) with actors Holly Robinson Peete and Lyriq Bent, who costarred in "Our Christmas Journey," a 2021 film about family with an autistic son. Courtesy: Hallmark Media

Hallmark is also leaning more into content throughout the year, such as a summer movie theme — last year was travel, this year is weddings — and on various seasons besides the winter holidays. This month is "Loveuary" on the Hallmark Channel, with movies focused on love, but each with a twist, such as one about a chocolatier rumored to have the recipe to finding true love, and another about two strangers on a road trip realizing new priorities. Hamilton Daly, who came to the cable-TV network after working as the director of scripted series at Netflix , stressed it was the change coming under Lucas that was her sole reason for taking the leap. "That was clear to me. There needed to be more diversity in both casting and storylines," Hamilton Daly said. She pointed to "Three Wise Men and a Baby" and the new series called "Ride," a drama about a family in the rodeo that has "Yellowstone" vibes, as examples of that push. "We took the leash off of some of our creators and told them to stay inside the bumpers of the brand, but have more leeway to think of stories in a different way," said Hamilton Daly. "We also brought in new producers, from different places that I knew before."

Distribution diversity

As the number of subscribers leaving the pay-TV universe accelerated in recent years, it was important to make sure Hallmark's expanded audience had access to its content. But even with successes like "Three Wise Men and a Baby," and Hallmark's strong holiday season ratings, the network still saw a decline in viewership year over year as cord-cutting ramped up.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Three Wise Men and a Baby Hallmark Media