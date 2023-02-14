I tried Serendipity3's $250,000 Valentine's Day frozen hot chocolate—here's why it's so expensive

This is one Valentine's Day date you might want to split the bill for.

New York City's iconic Serendipity3 has sold nearly 30 million cups of its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate since opening in 1954, but its latest twist on the classic menu item is its most expensive yet.

For one day only, the restaurant is offering a $250,000 version of the hot chocolate, served in a crystal-covered glass and topped with edible "diamond" glitter and 23K gold covered chocolate shavings.

But the chilled dessert, which you can drink through a solid gold straw or eat with a gold spoon, isn't the star of the show. Instead, what you're really paying for is a one-of-a-kind ring that will come along with your drink.

CNBC Make It stopped by to taste the upgraded hot chocolate and get an up close and personal look at the pricey spread from Serendipity3 chef Joe Calderone