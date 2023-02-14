Josh Brown buys Oracle on Uber deal, says 2023 could be the stock’s ‘coming out party’

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown snapped up Oracle shares Tuesday morning, following the tech company's announcement of its partnership with Uber. On Monday, Oracle said it entered into a seven-year strategic cloud partnership with Uber to accelerate the ride-sharing platform's innovation and help deliver new products. It's a name that Brown said has been lost in the shuffle, adding this could be the year of its "coming out party." "This has been a very boring company that I have ignored for a decade," Brown said on CNBC's " Halftime Report ." "They had been left behind by some of the biggest megatrends in tech." ORCL 1Y mountain Oracle's one-year performance However, he said CEO Safra Catz has made incredible strides with Oracle, doing all the right things and pushing into the cloud. The fact that Uber selected Oracle over Amazon Web Services, which powers Lyft , and over big player Microsoft is impressive, Brown said. "You've got incredible organic revenue growth in the cloud. They have been very aggressive in taking share," he said of Oracle. Shares closed Monday at $89.42, just shy of their 52-week high of $91.22, notched earlier this month. "Technically, you have a really nice setup here" Brown added. "The fundamentals are in sync with that."