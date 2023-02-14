Stocks making the big moves after hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Airbnb — Shares of Airbnb jumped 10% after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts' expectations. The company reported earnings per share of 48 cents, greater than the estimated 25 cents, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. Airbnb posted revenue of $1.90 billion, higher than the forecasted $1.86 billion.

TripAdvisor — The online travel company's shares gained 7% after its earnings report beat Wall Street estimates. TripAdvisor posted adjusted per-share earnings of 16 cents and revenue of $354 million for its fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted earnings of 4 cents and revenue of $344 million. Viator, the company's tour business, grew 115% year-over-year to a fourth-quarter revenue of $127 million, as travelers began to book experiences along with trips.

Devon Energy — The energy company's shares fell 5% after the company's disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report. Devon reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.66, falling below analysts' consensus estimate of $1.75, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also came in below Wall Street's expectations.

GoDaddy — The web hosting company's shares dropped more than 1% after the company released a mixed quarterly earnings report. GoDaddy posted revenue of $1.04 billion came in line with analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv. The company's per-share earnings of $0.60 came in 2 cents below expectations. .