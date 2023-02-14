Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Coinbase, Walmart, Roku, Nvidia, Amazon & more

Here are Tuesday's biggest calls on Wall Street: KeyBanc reiterates Apple as overweight KeyBanc said Apple has "significant" growth potential. "While not reflected in our U.S.-based data, we believe AAPL's bullish view on key markets, such as China and India, continues to support our view that AAPL still has significant potential for growth." Evercore ISI downgrades XPO to in line from outperform Evercore said it sees an unfavorable risk/reward for the logistics company. "We are downgrading XPO to In Line from Outperform as our $35 price target (from $44), which is based on a new 2024 EPS estimate (but incorporates the same multiple), no longer fully compensates for risk associated with executing a new LTL (less than truckload) strategic plan amid severe macro headwinds." Morgan Stanley upgrades Fidelity National Information Services to overweight from equal weight Morgan Stanley said the fintech stock's valuation is compelling. "Upgrading FIS to OW based on a greater M & A focus, likely derisked numbers, compelling valuation, and a more favorable VC backdrop." Read more about this call here. Evercore ISI downgrades First Solar to in line from outperform Evercore said it sees a slowing solar market. "However, the translation to stock performance benefits of the IRA has largely skewed toward solar manufacturers and obvious beneficiaries of the production tax credit (PTC) in the IRA bill." Read more about this call here. Goldman Sachs initiates CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks as buy Goldman said in its initiation of CrowdStrike and Palo Alto that it likes companies with "competitive moats and proven business models." "Multi-product platforms have gained momentum and are closer to solving the challenge of staying innovative in subsegments historically defined by boom and bust product cycles." Read more about this call here. Goldman Sachs upgrades Occidental Petroleum to buy from neutral Goldman said it likes the company's free-cash flow. "From here, we believe there are four parts of the OXY story that are underappreciated. First, the magnitude of free cash flow that can be returned to shareholders and to redeem preferred equity. Second, we believe the Upstream portfolio is underappreciated, with high quality assets in the Middle East and Permian." Read more about this call here. Loop reiterates Amazon as buy Loop said the "retail bull case" is playing out for shares of Amazon. "The retail business has shown meaningful progress toward a recovery in unit economics, removing non-recurring charges for employee severance, impairment charges and increased insurance liabilities." Barclays reiterates Coinbase as equal weight Barclays said it's staying cautious on shares of Coinbase as trading volume remains relatively weak with retail traders. "Since publishing our 4Q22 earnings previews earlier in January, crypto asset prices and spot trading volumes have increased materially. That said, we are somewhat cautious, as data indicates the pickup is not being driven by retail activity." Citi reiterates Walmart as buy Citi said it's bullish heading into the retail giant's earnings next week. "We see potential upside to our sales numbers based on what was a reasonably good holiday season across retail, though we believe the mkt is likely pricing in something closer to Walmart US comps +5-6% and a $0.10 EPS beat." Bank of America reiterates Nvidia as buy Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia to $255 per share from $215 and said it's well positioned in the race to AI. " NVDA's full-stack of accelerated silicon/systems/software/developers positions it uniquely to lead the nascent generative AI arms-race among global cloud and enterprise customers." Read more about this call here. Bank of America reiterates Burlington as buy Bank of America said the discount retailer is well positioned for a margin recovery. "We view BURL as well-positioned for margin improvement in F23, driven by the unwind of freight and leverage on better sales." Wells Fargo reiterates Salesforce as buy Wells said in a note to clients that it's standing by shares of Salesforce. "While the CRM margin debate has been ongoing, signs suggest this time may prove different given: FY24 growth poised to slow, recent emphasis on margin expansion from mgmt, and significant activist involvement." Bank of America reiterates Roku as underperform Bank of America said it's bearish heading into Roku earnings on Wednesday. "In our opinion, the company is trying to leverage its brand name and is targeting a higher end consumer, by focusing on providing a better user experience and by integrating its expertise in sound into those TV models as well." Baird reiterates Home Depot and Lowe's as outperform Baird said it's bullish heading into the home improvement retailers' earnings later this month. "In short, we remain patient/opportunistic buyers of both, favoring LOW at the margin given the stock's ~20% valuation discount to HD. "