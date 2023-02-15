Apple just received a patent for a new kind of iPhone that could boost sales, UBS says

As speculation grows over the possibility Apple is working on a foldable iPhone or tablet, UBS took a look at the boost the company could get from such a device. "While our preliminary checks do not incorporate a foldable smartphone into our model, we think that such a device could be an incremental opportunity for future generation iPhone models," UBS analyst David Vogt wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. The technology giant received a patent for electronic devices with display and touch sensor structures, with the patent abstract specifically noting a "foldable electronic device" that might have a "flexible transparent wall portion that joins planar transparent walls." Drawings submitted with the application show "an electronic device with multiple foldable sections," Vogt said. To be sure, Apple has not yet confirmed a foldable device is in the works, and it often submits patents for ideas it is exploring that may never come to fruition. However, there have been numerous reports that Apple is considering a foldable product to compete with rivals such as Samsung. Among them, analyst firm CCS Insight said last year the company may launch a foldable tablet in 2024 before a phone. Vogt said that a foldable smartphone could help Apple's rate of customers purchasing and upgrading. And there's the potential to attract Android users to switch over to Apple specifically for its foldable model. The patent comes amid a trend of Gen Z members purposefully trading smartphones for flip phones in a bid to disconnect and mitigate anxiety related to social platforms. Vogt doesn't expect such as device to roll out this year, but it could be ready by 2024. Such a phone could help iPhone unit growth above the firm's expectations next year. Over five years, the new device could bring the iPhone business to about 5% above the firm's base case forecast for performance, Vogt said. However, he has not changed his 2023 revenue or sales expectations. Still, there is a big caveat. Vogt noted that the UBS Evidence Lab Smartphone Purchase Intent survey asked about foldability as a desired feature, and it was ranked least important by respondents. UBS still has a buy rating on the stock, placing the firm among the bullish majority on Wall Street. Vogt's price target of $180 implies the stock could rally 17.5% from where it closed Tuesday. The iPhone 14 series — Apple's most recent smartphone release — has faced challenges as consumers shifted spending away from goods to services or pulled back all together amid inflationary pressures. The company missed analyst expectations for iPhone revenue in its fourth quarter , while major retailers in China cut prices. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.