CCTV Weekly Script 10/02/23

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on February 10, 2023.

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that contains the same chemical substance as a drug that was originally protected by chemical patents. Original drugs have a higher price due to the need to recover the early research and development costs, while generic drugs are produced under the authorization of the original manufacturer and have the same active ingredients, dosage forms, routes of administration, and therapeutic effects as the original drugs.

India is the world's largest exporter of generic drugs, with the official investment promotion agency of India reporting that the export share of Indian generic drugs accounts for 20% of the global market. During the 2021-2022 period, India produced finished generic drugs worth $43.91 billion and exported $19.02 billion, according to data from the Indian Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian pharmaceutical companies quickly launched generic drugs for COVID-19. In July 2020, the Indian company Cipla introduced a generic version of Remdesivir, priced at 4,000 Indian rupees per 100 milligrams, approximately 329.81 RMB, the lowest price among available drugs for COVID-19 at that time. On December 26th last year, drug maker Hetero received World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification for its generic version of Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral drug Paxlovid. This is the first WHO prequalification for Paxlovid.

What are the reasons behind the efficiency of Indian pharmaceutical companies? Vibha Ravi, who has nearly 10 years of experience researching the Indian pharmaceutical industry, mentioned several factors in an interview with us. First, the proactivity of Indian generic drug companies and the long-standing reputation of the industry have attracted cooperation from many international original drug companies.

Vibha Ravi

Senior Editor at Citeline

"The originator companies had the confidence that Indian companies would be able to produce drugs at a low cost and in sufficient quantities that they could supply to the low and medium income countries."

Antony Prashant, Partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, mentioned during our interview that Indian pharmaceutical companies have two advantages: the ability to produce small quantities of orders and the ability to deliver them on time.

Antony Prashant

Partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP

"Manpower, supply chain resilience, ensuring availability of materials in API's, those are our added strengths that is a which is enabling enabling us to produce much faster."

Taking a macro perspective, let's examine the overall market size of Indian pharmaceutical companies and the generic drug market. In terms of individual companies, according to the 2020 revenue, seven Indian pharmaceutical companies are among the top 20 generic drug companies in the world. In terms of market size, the US-based Market Research and Consulting firm TechSci predicts that the size of the Indian generic drug market will reach 24.53 billion USD by 2022. Furthermore, Indian market research firm Report Ocean estimates that the compound annual growth rate of the Indian generic drug market will be approximately 11.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Vibha Ravi

Senior Editor at Citeline

"The second thing I would say is MPP you know the medicines fit into pool also played a role."

On March 17, 2022, the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced that it had signed agreements with 35 pharmaceutical companies, including 19 Indian pharmaceutical companies, to authorize them to produce either the active pharmaceutical ingredient or finished product of Nirmatrelvir, which is one of the components of Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid. The drug will be supplied in 95 low- and middle-income countries and regions.

The third point emphasized by Ravi is that communication between the government and the industry has played a positive role, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it can even be said to be a golden period of communication between the government and the industry.

Vibha Ravi

Senior Editor at Citeline

"This was the golden era of cooperation and communication between the government and the industry. So, whether it was, you know, giving approvals, the regulator drug regulator got overnight, you know, they had multiple meetings, they have meetings, generally months, but every 15 days to a week, they would meet, and they would make sure that whatever approvals were needed."

Ravi mentioned that due to India's large population and vast geography, there were indeed many coordinated and synchronized efforts required. The dialogue between the industry and the government, as well as communication between different levels of government, ensured that regulators were able to timely identify the factors hindering drug manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies and resolve bottlenecks as quickly as possible.

Vibha Ravi

Senior Editor at Citeline

"Their state governments, central governments, so there was a lot of coordination that was required to ensure that logistics were taken care of the drugs once made in the factory, they made it to the patient."

It is worth noting that generic drugs in India are generally cheaper in price. Ravi believes that one reason is that most medications in India are out-of-pocket expenses and not covered by insurance, so drug costs need to be affordable for the general population.

Vibha Ravi

Senior Editor at Citeline

"A drug out of pocket means if I need a drug, I need to pay for it. Because most of the market is uninsured."

The lower price is also the result of free market competition.

Vibha Ravi

Senior Editor at Citeline

"Competition is allowed, as I said, know that if there are 3000 Indian companies that are making a drug, then the prices are regulated on their own, right, because if you make a drug that is too expensive, it will just not sell."

The expert pointed out that due to the large number of pharmaceutical companies and intense competition in the market, there is no need for the government to intervene in price control. Companies will automatically find ways to reduce costs and control drug prices.

Currently, the Indian generic drug industry is also facing some challenges, such as the trend of protectionism in various countries and competition from American generic drug companies. Ravi also suggested that India needs to focus on research and innovation.

Vibha Ravi

Senior Editor at Citeline

"I think the IP environment needs to be enabled enough to ensure that those who do put in their money into research, they are able to get, you know, sufficient benefit out of it."

Prashant believes that digital transformation is a trend for the future development of the Indian generic drug industry.

Antony Prashant

Partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP

"A lot of these companies are getting into digital interventions, which can bring in more efficiency in the manufacturing and therefore able to supply ensuring the drug is made available and also supply at a much lower cost."

The Indian generic drug industry is also shifting its focus from structurally simple small molecule drugs to complex generics. Experts note that the Indian government has implemented incentives to support this transition. We will continue to pay attention to the development of the Indian generic drug industry in the future.



