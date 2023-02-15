Chinese EV startup Jidu plans to use ChatGPT-like tech

Visitors look at a Jidu Robo-01 electric SUV during the 20th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at Canton Fair Complex on Dec. 30, 2022 in Guangzhou, China.

BEIJING — Baidu's ChatGPT-like product is set to come to electric, assisted-driving cars, startup Jidu said Tuesday.

Jidu, backed by Baidu and Geely , is using Baidu's Apollo system for the in-car user interface and assisted driving tech. The startup plans to deliver its first car this year.

Jidu plans to use Apollo with Baidu's ChatGPT-like product, called Ernie bot in English, the startup said.

The combined tech aims to improve users' interactivity with the car, the startup said. So-called smart cars like Jidu's planned model typically include voice control.

Baidu said last week it expects to complete internal testing of its Ernie bot in March before opening it to public use. It remains unclear how the product's abilities compare with ChatGPT's, which is developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Jidu opened its first physical store in Beijing on Tuesday.