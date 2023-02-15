ASML says ex-China employee misappropriated data relating to its critical chip technology

Dutch firm ASML makes one of the most important pieces of machinery required to manufacture the most advanced chips in the world. U.S. chip curbs have left companies, including ASML, scrambling to figure out what the rules mean in practice.

ASML , one of the world's most critical semiconductor firms, said Wednesday that it recently discovered that a former employee in China had misappropriated data related to its proprietary technology.

The Dutch firm said that it does not believe the alleged misappropriation is material to its business.

"We have experienced unauthorized misappropriation of data relating to proprietary technology by a (now) former employee in China," ASML said in its annual report.

"However, as a result of the security incident, certain export control regulations may have been violated. ASML has therefore reported the incident to relevant authorities."

The data that was misappropriated involved documents. ASML did not expand on the details.

The security incident comes at a sensitive time for ASML and the government of the Netherlands which has been caught in the middle of a battle for tech supremacy between the U.S. and China. Semiconductors are very much part of that rivalry.

ASML holds a unique position in the chip supply chain. The company makes a tool called an extreme ultraviolet lithography machine that is required to make the most advanced semiconductors, such as those manufactured by TSMC. ASML is the only company in the world that produces this piece of kit.

The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country could begin to manufacture the most advanced semiconductors in the world, which have extensive military and advanced artificial intelligence applications.

Since 2018, the U.S. has reportedly put pressure on the Dutch government to stop ASML shipping EUV machines to China. ASML has never shipped the tool to China.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. reached an agreement with Japan and the Netherlands to restrict exports of advanced chipmaking machinery to China.