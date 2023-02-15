7 in-demand marketing skills for freelancers―some can pay $250 per hour

For many buyers, shopping online versus in-person is increasingly the way to go. In the third quarter of 2022, e-commerce retail sales totaled more than $265 million, according to the Census Bureau, a 10.8% increase from the third quarter of 2021.

Businesses are working to keep up. "We're not going back to a paper society," says Margaret Lilani, vice president of talent solutions at freelancer platform Upwork. "Businesses want to meet customers where they are, and that's often online."

As such, they'll be looking for experts who can help them find these shoppers. "Marketing skills, and in particular digital marketing skills, which includes SEO, are going to be highly sought-after as the world remains so digitally focused," she says.

Upwork looked at a series of data points including typical earnings and year-over-year growth to project which marketing skills would be most in-demand for freelancers in 2023. Here are seven, including what they entail and how much freelancers are charging for them.

