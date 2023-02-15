India stock markets have been volatile. Analysts say these sectors are worth watching

The Indian government announced during the annual budget on Feb. 1 that the country will increase infrastructure spending by 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in the next fiscal year. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cement: UltraTech, Ambuja

Bernstein likes UltraTech Cement — a company Garre said has the capacity to keep up with the growing number of real estate projects coming up in India. He said "70% of cement demand comes from real estate, and 30% comes from infrastructure," and added that when a new property is built, cement is needed from the first day the project cycle commences. This is unlike electric equipment or circuitry that is only needed in the third or fourth year of the construction project, he explained.

Sanjiv Bhasin, director at IIFL Securities, also said UltraTech Cement is one of the firm's "top picks," along with Ambuja Cements . Shares of UltraTech Cement was trading at about 7,123.05 on Wednesday, lower by 0.21%. The stock is close to its 52-week intraday high, according to FactSet. The government's spending on infrastructure is increasing and "we think cement prices are headed higher because we [are going] into a season where construction activity may be at the highest," Bhasin said. FactSet data showed shares of Ambuja Cements have fallen 34% year-to-date. Bhasin has said the stock is a buy and that it's a "brilliant opportunity" despite the current market volatility. The Adani Group owns a 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cements, Refinitiv showed. The price for Ambuja Cements is falling "because it exists within the Adani umbrella," said Praveen Jagwani, chief executive officer at UTI International Singapore. "This temporary fiasco is only a buying opportunity ... We still think that UltraTech and Ambuja are very, very good plays on the cement side," Bhasin said, adding than an impetus on infrastructure spending will cause these names to outperform in the next quarter.

India's infrastructure push

Morgan Stanley is bullish on India's industrials sector, its analysts said in a note on Feb. 1 after the budget announcement.



"As the Budget supports capex and employment creation, we remain constructive on the domestic demand strength," the financial services firm said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the annual budget last week that the country will increase infrastructure spending by 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in the next fiscal year. India's fiscal year starts in April and ends in March the next year. India's construction materials industry should see some upside from the rise in capital expenditure, but investors have to be "very careful" when picking cement stocks, Jagwani told CNBC. India needs more high quality commercial buildings, roads and airports, but the country's infrastructure sector is also "super unpredictable and risky," Jagwani warned. Return on investment would fall each year as infrastructure projects get delayed, Jagwani pointed out, claiming that it happens frequently in India.

Engineering: ABB India, Siemens India and more

Engineering companies that focus on infrastructure and construction are also good buys, IIFL Securities said. They include ABB India, Siemens India , and Larsen & Turbo. Larsen & Turbo will be coming out with "higher double digit margins, and their order flows are the strongest," Bhasin said.