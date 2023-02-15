World's oldest Hebrew Bible could fetch $50 million at auction

Images of the Codex Sassoon, which Sotheby's will auction in May.

A Hebrew Bible that's more than 1,000 years old could sell for up to $50 million at auction this spring, which would make it the most valuable historical document ever auctioned.

Sotheby's in May will auction off the so-called Codex Sassoon, which dates to the ninth century and bridges the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls and the modernly accepted form of today's Hebrew Bible.

"It is a vital touchstone of human history," said Richard Austin, Sotheby's global head of books and manuscripts.

The sales estimate for the Bible is between $30 million to $50 million. In 2021, hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin paid $43.2 million for a first edition copy of the U.S. Constitution at a Sotheby's auction. In 1994 Bill Gates paid $30.8 million for the Codex Leicester, a collection of scientific writings that contains drawings by Leonardo da Vinci.