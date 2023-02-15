Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Airbnb . The vacation rental company beat on earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter and closed higher by more than 13%. The experts also discussed Devon Energy . Shares tumbled 10% the day after the company posted a miss on analysts' estimates for earnings. Other stocks mentioned include Goldman Sachs and Roblox . Devon Energy is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.