Rep. Matt Gaetz won't be criminally charged in DOJ sex trafficking probe, his lawyers say

U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC.

The Department of Justice has decided not to criminally charge Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the agency's two-year probe of alleged sex trafficking, his lawyers said Wednesday.

The DOJ's decision was not a surprise, as nearly two years had passed without prosecutors filing charges against Gaetz, despite obtaining cooperation in their probe from his former friend, disgraced Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg.

"We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him," Gaetz's lawyers Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement to CNBC.

Gaetz's office in a statement, said, "The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz's attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes."

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment.

The Washington Post in September reported that career prosecutors had recommended against charging Gaetz due to concerns about Greenberg and another potential witness.