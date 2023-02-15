Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian children sent to Russian 're-education' camps, study says; UK dampens fighter jet hopes

Heavy shelling in eastern Ukraine continues, with Kherson, Bakhmut and Donetsk reporting multiple injuries and at least one death.

A new report from the Conflict Observatory, in partnership with Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab, alleges Russia has forced more than 6,000 Ukrainian children into "re-education" camps.

The report, titled "Russia's systematic program for the re-education and adoption of Ukraine's children," outlines what it calls the Kremlin's systematic efforts to abduct children, prevent their return to Ukraine and "re-educate" them to become pro-Russia.

Meanwhile, NATO members are in Brussels for their last day of talks, during which they pledged to continue support for Ukraine. Still, despite months of pleas from Kyiv for fighter jets, getting them appears unlikely.