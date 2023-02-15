LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are flat Wednesday night as traders digest earnings, latest data: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were flat on Wednesday night after strong retail sales data suggested a resilient U.S. economy.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 15 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.14%.
Roku shares jumped about 12% in extended trading after the streaming device company posted a narrower-than-expected loss and beat analysts' sales expectations in its latest quarter. Cisco Systems shares advanced 4% after the digital communications firm reported results that topped analysts' forecasts on the top and bottom lines.
Stocks closed slightly higher during the regular session Wednesday, despite falling earlier in the day after a stronger-than-expected January retail sales report suggested the Federal Reserve may have further to go in its efforts to tame inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.78 points, or 0.11%, and the S&P 500 climbed 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite notched its third straight day of gains, rising 0.92%.
For some market observers, that suggested stocks could have more room to run from here — even after their strong start to the year.
"It looks like this rally does have some legs, and you can't fight some of the tape right now," Victoria Greene, chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."
"The Fed is saying that they're going to be hawkish, but the technicals are saying this rally is in, and I really don't think we're going to retest those October lows anymore, because we've hit some really important technical supports," Greene said.
Wall Street is expecting further economic insight from a slew of reports Thursday. For starters, another inflation gauge will be out in the morning, the January producer price index. Dow Jones estimates are calling for a rise of 0.4%, compared to December's decline of 0.5%.
Weekly jobless claims data, as well as January's housing starts report, are also due Thursday.
On the earnings front, Hasbro and Paramount Global are expected to report Thursday before the bell. Dropbox, DoorDash and DraftKings are set to post results after the bell.
— Sarah Min
We could be in the 'early innings of a bull market,' investor Victoria Greene says
There could be some strength in this stock rally, according to Victoria Greene, chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth.
"It's ignoring the bond market, it's ignoring the Fed, it's ignoring fundamentals and it's ignoring some of the economic data. All it's focused on is rising on technicals," Greene said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."
"And this does happen — early innings of a bull market, you always see the market run without any fundamental reason why," she continued.
The investor made her remarks following a positive day for the major averages. Traders shook off a stronger-than-expected January retail sales report that could point to further tightening from the Federal Reserve. According to Greene, that suggests the rally "does have some legs."
"The Fed is saying that they're going to be hawkish, but the technicals are saying this rally is in, and I really don't think we're going to retest those October lows anymore, because we've hit some really important technical supports," Greene said.
— Sarah Min
Big jump for small caps in Wednesday’s session
The Russell 2000, the small cap benchmark, jumped 1.09% during regular trading on Wednesday, notching its third positive day in four – and outperforming the three major averages.
The index is also on track for a 2.2% jump week to date.
Personal finance site NerdWallet propelled the index, jumping an eye-popping 26% during the trading session. The company posted its latest quarterly results on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, according to FactSet. Guidance for first-quarter revenue also came in higher than Wall Street expected.
Crypto names also buoyed the Russell 2000, with Silvergate Capital adding 28% and Marathon Digital gaining more than 18%. The crypto stocks surged alongside an 8% jump in bitcoin. The flagship cryptocurrency hit a high of $24,288, the highest level since Aug. 17.
-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla
January producer price index report due Thursday morning
Investors are keeping an eye out for another inflation report: January's producer price index. The data will be issued Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The producer price index measures the prices paid by wholesalers. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate that the metric gained 0.4% in January. Back in December, the index slipped by 0.5% for the month. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, economists predict that the PPI gained 0.3% in January, compared to December's gain of 0.1%.
The PPI report should give investors further context around inflation, as well as a sense of how the Federal Reserve might chart the way forward for its rate-hiking campaign. Indeed, the consumer price index for January came in hotter than expected, while retail sales for that month smashed expectations.
-Darla Mercado
— Sarah Min