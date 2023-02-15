Viking Global adds CSX and Fortinet, exits T-Mobile in the fourth quarter

Viking Global swapped out several positions worth hundreds of millions of dollars in an active fourth quarter for the hedge fund, according to securities filings . Viking, which is run by Andreas Halvorsen, revealed several notable new positions, including a stake in CSX worth more than $480 million. Other large additions to the portfolio include Fortinet , Li Auto and Seagate Technologies . Viking Global also exited several large positions during the quarter, including stakes in T-Mobile and Salesforce that were worth about $446 million and $345 million, respectively, at the end of the third quarter. T-Mobile was the fund's top equity holding at the end of June 2022 . Other large positions that were zeroed out include Parker Hannifin , Take-Two Interactive and Western Digital . Viking also trimmed several of its largest holdings, though it made significant additions to its stakes in UnitedHealth Group and Amazon , according to the filings and VerityData's InsiderScore.com. Viking is one of the so-called Tiger Cubs, as Halvorsen worked under Julian Robertson at Tiger Management. Viking had more than $37 billion of capital under management as of the end of December, according to its website . That is down from about $47 billion a year earlier. The latest security filings show only the long equity positions for Viking, and do not reflect any potential hedges, fixed income investments, options holdings or shorts. The filings also do not show when and at what prices the portfolio changes were made. The listed equity holdings for Viking Global totaled about $20 billion at the end of the quarter.