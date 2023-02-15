We're adding to our position in this industrial, while raising our rating on the stock

We're buying 50 shares of Emerson Electric (EMR) at roughly $86.09 apiece. Following Wednesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 625 shares of EMR, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 1.79% from 1.65%. Industrial conglomerate Emerson reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter earning s on Feb. 8, prompting us to downgrade the stock to a 2 rating — meaning we would wait for a pullback before buying . But shares have fallen roughly 6% since last week, the lowest they've been since October, creating an opportunity to add to our position and reduce our cost basis in the process. Emerson's shares have begun to stabilize at around the company's long-term average valuation of 20-times forward earnings estimates. Moreover, despite the lackluster quarterly results, Emerson has historically been a strong operator, and management deserves the benefit of the doubt they can right the ship this quarter. Indeed, the company reaffirmed their full-year guidance ahead of Wall Street's expectations. As a result, we're upgrading the stock back to a 1 rating. At the same time, we remain skeptical on Emerson's hostile takeover bid for National Instruments (NATI). But if Emerson were to pull off a deal to acquire National Instruments for under $60 a share, it could potentially prove to be a win-win for both companies. Conversely, if Emerson were forced to walk away from the deal, it would leave the company with significant funds on hand to reinvest elsewhere. The Club initiated a position in Emerson in mid December. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EMR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

