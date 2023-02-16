CNBC Investing Club

Cisco's CEO defends the Club holding’s future growth prospects. Investors want more proof

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins holds a conference at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on February 27, 2019.
Joan Cros | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Chuck Robins, CEO of Cisco Systems (CSCO), is pushing back on concerns held by the Club and other investors about whether the networking and software company is clearing its orders in the pipeline at an fast pace compared to new business coming in.