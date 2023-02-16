DA Davidson says this specialty truck stock can rally nearly 70%

Custom Truck One Source , a provider of specialty trucks and custom equipment, has secular tailwinds that could help the stock even if the broader economy slides, DA Davidson said. Analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage of the stock at a buy. Shlisky's $12 price target implies the stock could rally 69% from where it closed Wednesday. "In our view, CTOS has developed a unique position in an attractive Machinery sub-sector: bucket trucks and related products for the T & D and Telecom sectors," he said in a note to clients Wednesday. Shlisky said the Kansas City-based company is unique in the crane industry — which includes its bucket trucks — because it offers a complete solution encompassing manufacturing, selling, services and renting. He said this broad focus provides advantages related to purchasing, working capital and customer engagement. He also said the company should benefit from tailwinds related to electrical transmission and distribution, which should have elevated demand in the coming years as the move to electrification intensifies. Shlisky pointed to the transition to electric vehicles as one example of the broader trend, while noting the need to build out the charging landscape. Meanwhile, he said telecommunications, which is Custom Truck's second most-important sector, also has a long tailwind coming for similar reasons. And he said these trends should take shape even if the broader economy faces a downturn, calling the company a "recession-resistant double-digit grower in the coming years thanks to the secular backdrop." While Shlisky said the stock is more levered than peers, he said it's not outrageously high to begin with and expects a downward trajectory. He added that the company's EBITDA margins help compensate for the current leverage. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

Electrical workers make perform maintenance on live electrical transmission lines using special safety precautions.. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Vw Pics | Universal Images Group | Getty Images