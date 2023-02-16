Deere, Caterpillar and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific companies. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners discussed Deere and why he would buy this stock over Caterpillar , AGCO and VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO). Gilman Hill Asset Management's Jenny Harrington explained why she is still long New York Community Bank .