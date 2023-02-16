European markets expected to open higher after another record high for FTSE 100

Employees walk past FTSE AIM share price information displayed on an illuminated rotating cube at the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group offices in London, U.K.

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday after a record day for the U.K. FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

The British index surpassed the 8,000 points threshold for the first time and closed 0.55% higher, despite global markets seeing a decline.

U.K. CPI data published Wednesday put inflation for January at 10.1%, the third consecutive monthly dip. Reuters economists had expected the rate to fall to 10.3%.

Across the Atlantic U.S. inflation grew slightly more than anticipated Tuesday, which pushed Asia-Pacific markets lower.