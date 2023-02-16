Ex-‘Shark Tank’ guest star: Highly successful people don’t make backup plans

Matt Higgins believes in taking big swings.

After dropping out of high school to help provide for his mother, Higgins got his GED, enrolled in college at age 16 and went to law school. He's since held a host of notable positions including co-founder of RSE Ventures, an investment firm that has backed restaurant industry stalwarts like Magnolia Bakery and Momofuku.

He also spent eight years as executive vice president of the New York Jets and made multiple guest appearances on ABC's "Shark Tank."

In his new book published Tuesday, "Burn the Boats: Toss Plan B Overboard to Unleash Your Full Potential," Higgins outlines the winning philosophy that's carried him along his professional path thus far.

Its core thesis: Get rid of your backup plan.

In a 2016 Wharton and University of Wisconsin-Madison study, two groups of research participants were given the same assignment and the same plan for completing it. One group had a backup plan. That group performed worse, and lost motivation to see their initial goal through.

To Higgins, that's supportive evidence for his "burn the boats" philosophy: Anytime you even consider a Plan B, you lose energy that could otherwise go toward Plan A.

"Extraordinary things require extraordinary effort," Higgins tells CNBC Make It.

Simply throwing caution to the wind is a bad idea, though: Eliminating your backup takes some careful planning. Here's what Higgins suggests.