Fox News hosts, Rupert Murdoch were skeptical of Trump election fraud claims

A person walks past Fox News Headquarters at the News Corporation building on May 03, 2022 in New York City.

Rupert Murdoch and Fox News hosts expressed disbelief in former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims, according to evidence released from Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox Corp and its cable-TV networks.

In court papers filed Thursday, text messages and testimony from depositions show that Fox executives and TV personalities were skeptical about claims that the election between the victorious Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican, was rigged.

The release follows months of discovery and depositions that have remained private until Thursday, when the companies filed court papers before a Delaware judge laying out each of their cases and unveiling recently gathered evidence. The documents were revealed hours after authorities in Georgia released a small portion of a grand jury report regarding a separate criminal probe into Trump's alleged election meddling in that state.

Dominion brought the defamation lawsuit against Fox and its right wing cable networks, Fox News and Fox Business, arguing the networks and its anchors made false claims that its voting machines rigged the results of the 2020 election.

"Really crazy stuff. And damaging," Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch said in an email on Nov. 19, days after the election, regarding claims Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was making on Fox News.

Top Fox News anchors like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham expressed disbelief in what Sydney Powell, a pro-Trump attorney who had aggressively promoted claims of election fraud, had said at the time, too.

"Sydney Powell is lying," Tucker Carlson said in a text message to his producer. Meanwhile Laura Ingraham said in a message to Carlson: "Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy."

"It's unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it," Carlson responded, according to court papers. These messages came in the weeks following the election.