Halftime traders are buying these tech stocks, including one that just sank on earnings

There were some buying opportunities in tech on Thursday, according to two "Halftime Report" traders. Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown bought a small position in DocuSign Thursday morning, ahead of its anticipated earnings report in early March. The e-signature software company just announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce , which is about 700 employees. The move comes after layoffs last September. The stock lost a whopping 63.6% last year, but is up nearly 25% so far in 2023. For Brown, the timing makes sense to start investing in the company, which he believes has a sustainable business. "It got thrown out with bathwater. People were calling it a stay-at-home stock," Brown said on " Halftime Report ." "It's not a stay-at-home stock," he added. "It's a great business and when they get to profitability, which is coming sooner rather than later, I think they'll have a new-found level of respect." DOCU 1Y mountain DocuSign's one-year performance To be clear, it's not a trade — but a longer term investment, Brown said. If the stock tanks on its earnings report, he expects it's an opportunity to increase his position. That's actually what he did Thursday with Toast . The cloud-based digital restaurant platform sank 21% on Thursday after reporting a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. Brown had purchased shares last week , anticipating a rally into earnings and potential drop after the report. On Thursday, he added to his position. "It was actually a very good report but the stock had run up so much going into it that I suppose there was nothing that they could have really said that could justify where it had gotten up to," Brown said. Toast's revenue topped estimates and its gross payment volume increased 49% year over year. Total locations using the software rose nearly 40% year over year to approximately 79,000. "This is going to be a very large company. I liked everything that they had to say on the earnings call," Brown said. Shares lost 48% in 2022 and are up about 13% so far this year. Meanwhile, Jim Lebenthal bought shares of Oracle on Thursday. After selling Salesforce earlier this week, he was more underweight tech stocks than he wanted to be. Lebenthal said he looks value when selecting a stock. "I run to the cheaper stocks," the chief equity strategist of Cerity Partners said. ORCL 1Y mountain Oracle's one-year performance Oracle is a name that "nobody gave a hoot about," he said. "It was totally unloved. Last couple of years, sentiment has started to pick up. It's attractively priced." Oracle ended 2022 down only 6.3% and is up about 8% so far this year.