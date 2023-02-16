Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Cisco after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat on top and bottom lines after market close Wednesday. Mark Lehmann of JMP Securities talked about Roku . Shares popped 11% Thursday after the company posted revenue that beat analysts' estimates and announced a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter . Other stocks mentioned include Paramount and Nvidia . Cisco and Nvidia are both currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.