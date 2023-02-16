Wholesale prices rose 0.7% in January, more than expected, fueling inflation increase

Inflation rebounded in January at the wholesale level, as producer prices rose more than expected to start the year, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The producer price index, a measure of what raw goods fetch on the open market, rose 0.7% for the month. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for an increase of 0.4% after a decline of 0.2% in December.

Excluding food and energy, core PPI increased 0.5%, compared to expectations for a 0.3% increase. Core excluding trade services increased 0.6%, against the 0.2% estimate.

