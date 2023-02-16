Ukraine war live updates: Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in western city of Lviv; UN to vote on new peace resolution

Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in the early hours of Thursday morning, Ukrainian officials reported.

Lviv is considered one of the relatively safer parts of Ukraine, at the opposite end of the country from the eastern front, but it still has been hit by Russian strikes a number of times. Air raid sirens have been activated in several cities and regions across the country.

Eastern Ukraine is being hit "round the clock" by Russian attacks as heavy fighting continues in areas like Bakhmut and Luhansk, Ukrainian authorities say. Russia says Ukrainian forces are pulling back, which Kyiv denies.

Meanwhile, the United Nations is set to vote on a resolution next week calling for a cease-fire and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine that ensures the latter's territorial sovereignty.