Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for clinical depression treatment, his office says

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., checked himself into a hospital to "receive treatment for clinical depression," his chief of staff said Thursday.

Fetterman, the freshman senator who last year suffered a debilitating stroke on the campaign trail, checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last night, chief of staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," the statement said.

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress," the chief of staff said. "Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis."

"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Jentleson said.

Fetterman had been hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded. His doctors determined that he had not suffered an additional stroke, his office said at the time.

"After what he's been through in the past year, there's probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John," his wife, Gisele Fetterman, said in a pair of tweets Thursday afternoon. "I'm so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs."

She asked for privacy during the "difficult time for our family," adding: "Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone."

