Standard Chartered 'absolutely not' for sale, bank CEO says

LONDON — The CEO of Standard Chartered said the bank was "absolutely not" for sale following speculation of a takeover bid.

Bill Winters told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Thursday that a potential sale is not what the company is focused on.

"On the right terms, somebody wants to come and thinks that they can so something, I would encourage engagement rather than ... speculation through the press," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"But of course, we have a fiduciary responsibility to our shareholders and if somebody wants to come and thinks they can add a lot of value, as I've said, be my guest."

The comments come after First Abu Dhabi Bank said Friday that it was not evaluating an offer for Standard Chartered.

"First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC notes the recent press speculation in relation to Standard Chartered and re-iterates that it is not evaluating a possible offer for Standard Chartered," the bank said in a statement.

In January, FAB — the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender — said it had considered making a bid for StanChart but was not doing so anymore.