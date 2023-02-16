Supreme Court cancels arguments on Trump immigration policy Title 42

Immigrants keep warm by a fire at dawn after spending the night outside next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 22, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

The Supreme Court on Thursday canceled upcoming arguments on a case challenging the Biden administration's decision to end the Trump-era immigration policy on asylum seekers known as Title 42.

The move came a week after the Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to remove the case from its docket. The case, which is being pursued by a group of Republican attorneys general, had been scheduled for oral arguments on March 1.

The Supreme Court, in its docket entry Thursday, noted that the case had been "removed" from the current argument calendar. The docket did not reflect the reason for the decision, nor did it indicate if the case could still be argued at a later date.

Title 42 allowed the United States to deport migrants seeking asylum more quickly than normally permitted. The policy was implemented in March 2020 under the administration of then-President Donald Trump in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Title 42 was strongly criticized by human rights groups and many health experts who said claims of public health concerns were being used as a cover to conduct arbitrary mass deportations at the southern border.