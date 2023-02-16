EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Toyota hybrids dominate Consumer Reports' top auto picks

After years of being touted as a smarter option for car buyers seeking better fuel efficiency and lower costs, hybrids and EVs are getting a big endorsement from Consumer Reports.

The 2023 Consumer Reports 10 Top Picks for cars, trucks and SUVs includes seven models that are either hybrid or fully electric.

"This really just shows how the market is changing," said Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports. "Electrification, not just battery electric vehicles, but just electrification, is changing the market and making a lot of really great options."

Consumer Reports selects top models at a variety of price points based on its testing of new vehicles, with an emphasis on affordability and safety. For 2023, the selection of hybrids and EVs highlight two advantages those types of vehicles often have over models with internal combustion engines: fuel efficiency and reliability.

"With hybrids, you're kind of being really easy on the engine, being really easy on the brakes, because you're actually using the generator and the battery to kind of soften everything," Fisher told CNBC. "There are less brake problems, less transmission problems, everything is kind of muted. Plus, when you look at the hybrids and who's producing these hybrids, they generally are from very reliable automakers who have been using this technology for a long time."