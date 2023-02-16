Trump grand jury recommends perjury indictments in probe of 2020 Georgia election meddling

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign stop to unveil his leadership team, at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., January 28, 2023.

A Georgia special grand jury concluded that one or more witnesses in a probe into possible election meddling by former President Donald Trump may have lied under oath, and recommended a prosecutor pursue criminal indictments in those cases.

The grand jury also said in its final report on its monthslong investigation that it found no significant fraud in Georgia's 2020 presidential election, which was won by President Joe Biden.

But the panel's conclusions on whether Trump or any of his lawyers and political allies broke the law in pressuring Georgia officials to overturn the election in his favor were not released Thursday as part of the sections of the report unsealed by a Fulton County Superior Court judge.

Among other actions, the grand jury that was impaneled in May was known to be eyeing a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call by Trump, in which he urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes for him. That number of votes would have given Trump enough to win the state and its 16 Electoral College votes.

Those sealed sections are expected to become public at some future date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will determine whether to charge Trump or anyone else in the case.

In the unsealed sections, the grand jury said it received evidence involving more than 75 witnesses, most of which was delivered in person and under oath.

"A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it," said the report.

"The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling," the report said.

The grand jury voted unanimously in concluding that "no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election," according to the report.

An attorney representing Trump in the probe did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the just-released excerpts.

Fulton County Superior Court Robert McBurney approved the disclosure of three portions of the final report because they don't identify any witnesses.

