These 5 health conditions affect the Black community at higher rates—here are early signs to look out for and preventative measures

Health conditions like colon cancer and cardiovascular diseases impact people within the Black community at much higher rates than most other racial backgrounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More often than not, the reason why isn't linked to genetics. "We have to remember that there is structural racism in our society, and that [this has] been linked to causation in our diseases," says Dr. Kendra Outler, a board-certified anesthesiologist with a background in public health.

And even after the onset of life-threatening conditions, systemic issues lead to health disparities that prevent many Black people from accessing the resources they need.

These are five health conditions that are plaguing Black communities at alarming rates, though the full list far exceeds this one:

Cardiovascular disease (hypertension, stroke and congestive heart failure): "Non-Hispanic Black persons were more than twice as likely as non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander persons to die of heart disease in 1999 and 2017," according to the CDC. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV): "In 2019, Blacks/African Americans represented 13% of the U.S. population, but 40% of people with HIV," says HIV.gov. Metabolic syndrome: Between 1988 and 2012, "Non-Hispanic black women were more likely than non-Hispanic white women to have metabolic syndrome," CDC data shows. Colon cancer: In 2016, Black men had the highest incidence and mortality rates of colorectal cancer, when compared to other racial groups, per CDC data. Mental health conditions like depression: In 2021, "Black Americans were 1.16 times more likely to screen positive for depression than White respondents," according to a PLOS ONE study of nearly 700,000 participants in the U.S. and U.K.

Thankfully, there are signs you can look out for, early on, and preventative practices you can implement in your life today to help protect yourself from developing these diseases.

Here's what Outler suggests.