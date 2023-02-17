Solid fourth-quarter earnings push AutoNation stock to an all-time high

In this article AN Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Vehicles are displayed for sale at an AutoNation car dealership on April 21, 2022 in Valencia, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images

A solid fourth-quarter earnings report from AutoNation on Friday propelled the car dealer's stock to a new all-time high and its best day in nearly three years. The Florida-based dealership group reported an adjusted earnings per share of $6.37 and revenue of $6.7 billion for the previous quarter. That compares to analyst expectations of $5.83 a share and $6.5 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. AutoNation closed Friday at $157.30 a share, marking a new high for the auto dealer's stock following an 11.4 % increase to end the week. It was the stock's best daily performance since April 2020 and a new record-high closing price.

The increase follows AutoNation last year reducing shares outstanding by 25% as it repurchased 15.6 million shares, including 4.6 million during the fourth quarter. AutoNation CEO Mike Manley attributed the solid quarter and record year of earnings to operational execution as well as new all-time high earnings in after sales and customer financing. "During the year, we expanded our footprint, introduced additional transportation solutions, and leveraged our strong cash flow to fund investments and return capital to shareholders," Manley said in a release. AutoNation's 2022 cash flows from operations were a record $1.7 billion. Its net income last year was roughly flat from 2021, despite a 26% decline in the fourth quarter to $286.4 million.

