China rebound is the biggest unknown facing oil markets, IEA chief says

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The International Energy Agency's executive director said Friday that the biggest uncertainty facing global energy markets is the extent to which China rebounds from its extended closure.

Currently, oil markets are "balanced," Fatih Birol told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference. But producers are awaiting signals on forthcoming demand from the world's second largest economy and largest crude oil importer.

"For me, the biggest answer to the energy markets in the next months to come is [from] China," Birol said, noting a major drop-off in the country's oil and gas demand during its pandemic lockdowns.

In its latest monthly Oil Market Report published Wednesday, the energy agency said it anticipates global oil demand will pick up in 2023, with China accounting for a substantial portion of the projected increase.

Oil deliveries are expected to rise by 1.1 million barrels a day to hit 7.2 million barrels a day over the course of 2023, with total demand reaching a record 101.9 million barrels a day, the IEA noted.