China Renaissance shares plunge more than 20% after it says founder Bao Fan is missing

Bao Fan, founder and chief executive officer of China Renaissance, speaks at a conference in California in 2016.

BEIJING — Prominent Chinese investment banker Bao Fan is missing, his company China Renaissance Holdings said late Thursday.

China Renaissance said it "has been unable to contact Mr. Bao Fan," according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The Beijing-based fund manager and investment bank is operating normally, the filing said.

Bao is the firm's controlling shareholder, as well as chairman, executive director and CEO. He did not immediately respond when contacted by CNBC about the news.

Shares of China Renaissance plunged by more than 20% in Hong Kong trading Friday.