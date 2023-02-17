FAA wants to fine SpaceX $175,000 for failing to submit data before a launch

The Federal Aviation Administration seeks a $175,000 fine against Elon Musk's SpaceX, alleging the company failed to submit required data ahead of a Falcon 9 launch last year.

The proposed civil penalty comes from a mission carrying Starlink satellites that SpaceX launched on Aug. 19.

The FAA says the company failed "to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data directly to the FAA prior" to the mission, which is required at least seven days in advance, per federal regulations.

"Launch collision analysis trajectory data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth," the FAA noted in a press release.

In its enforcement letter, the FAA noted that the maximum civil penalty for such a violation of federal regulations is $262,666. The regulator is seeking a lower amount after reviewing its investigation into the incident.

The mission was one of 61 launches that SpaceX conducted in 2022, which set a new annual record for the company. It currently launches a mission to orbit on average every four days since the beginning of this year.

The company has 30 days to respond to the FAA's notice. SpaceX did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the charge.