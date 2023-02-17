Stocks of Indonesia’s GoTo surge 5% as it says profit targets will be met ahead of time

GoTo Group expects group contribution margin, which shows revenue after variable costs, to become positive by first quarter of 2023 - a year ahead of schedule.

Shares of Indonesian tech giant GoTo Group surged as much as 4.96% on Friday morning a day after the group said it will hit its profitability targets earlier than expected.

The stock has since pared and is currently trading at 3.3%.

GoTo, which is made up of ride-hailing giant Gojek and e-commerce marketplace Tokopedia, went public in April last year.

GoTo said in a Thursday release that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will likely "become positive within the fourth quarter of 2023."

EBITDA reflects the operating profits of a company.

Last week, the company announced a new leadership structure as it drives towards profitability.

The company expects group contribution margin, which shows revenue after variable costs, to become positive by March — that's four quarters ahead of previous guidance.