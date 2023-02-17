Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Deere . Shares jumped 7.5% after the company posted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors talked about Procter & Gamble . Citi initiated coverage of the stock as a buy . Other stocks mentioned include Palo Alto Networks and Walt Disney . Procter & Gamble, Palo Alto Networks and Disney are all currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.