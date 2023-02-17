This biotech hedge fund has elite clients like Yale’s endowment, Tisch. Here are its top bets

Baker Bros. Advisors, a secretive hedge fund that counts Yale University's endowment and the Tisch family as its clients, held onto a slew of its favorite biotech names last quarter. The New York-based hedge fund was founded by brothers Julian and Felix Baker in 2000. Its portfolio has grown to be the 15th-biggest among U.S. hedge funds through 2022, according to FactSet, despite its lack of notoriety. The hedge fund specializes in biotech investing as the founders, now in their 50s, take advantage of their educational background in immunology, riding on the explosive growth in the sector over the past decade. The brothers landed some of the most high-profile investors in the U.S. as their clients early in their careers. They started managing health care investments for the Tisch family in 1994. Meanwhile, Yale's charitable foundation has invested in 667 LP — a Baker Bros. vehicle — since at least 2009. Despite the fund's elite clientele and stellar performance, Baker Bros. has managed to stay under the radar. The brothers have never done press and they don't even have a website for their investment firm. Julian Baker now has a net worth of $2.6 billion, according to Forbes. Baker Bros. Advisors runs a health care-only hedge fund with 115 equity holdings as of the end of 2022, according to a new regulatory filing . Its portfolio has a very small turnover rate, and many of its biotech picks have pulled off massive returns. Cancer treatment developer Seagen remained the hedge fund's biggest holding at the end of the fourth quarter, with a bet worth north of $6 billion, according to the filing. Seagen has been one of Baker's most lucrative bets since they first bought it in the early 2000s. The stock has rallied more than 500% over the last 10 years. However, it fell about 17% last year amid a broader market sell-off. Global biopharmaceutical company Incyte is their second-biggest holding, worth $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. The brothers have owned this company for at least 10 years as the stock more than quadrupled. The name outperformed the S & P 500 last year, up more than 9%. The brothers were also early investors in Chinese-American drug developer BeiGene , which was the fund's third-biggest bet at the end of December. Amgen took a minority stake in the company in 2019, sparking a huge rally in the stock. The company's ADRs have rallied more than 700% since its U.S. IPO in 2016. The hedge fund slightly increased its exposure to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last quarter, the filing showed.