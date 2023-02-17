10 in-demand side hustles and jobs you can do from home—one can make almost $100,000 a year

If you're a remote freelancer or curious about making some extra money from the comfort of your home, you might want to look into becoming an executive assistant or project manager.

That's according to a new report from FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers. The company's 2023 report on the "State of Remote, Freelance Jobs" includes a ranking of the 10 most in-demand job titles for remote, freelance work that companies on FlexJobs' platform hired for in 2022.

Topping the list of job titles is "executive assistant," a role that often includes duties such as managing an executive's calendar and taking meeting minutes, according to FlexJobs. Other duties could also include some research and managing social media pages.

Executive assistants in the U.S. earn a median hourly wage of $29.84, and full-time workers have an annual mean wage of $66,870, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) employment and wage data.

That might be the most in-demand job on the list, but it's not the most lucrative. That honor goes to "project manager," a role in multiple industries that typically consists of planning research papers or presentations from early stages to completion.

Project managers in the U.S. earn a median hourly wage of $45.43, and full-time workers have an annual mean wage of $98,420, according to BLS data.

Here's the full list of FlexJobs' 10 most in-demand remote freelance job titles of 2022:

Executive assistant Recruiter Customer service representative Bookkeeper Graphic designer Copywriter Social media manager Project manager Payroll specialist Paralegal

Most of these titles are often seen as full-time time jobs. In some cases, companies might be looking for a temporary worker who's expected to work close to full-time hours.

But some may be available as part-time jobs or side hustles. Freelance platforms like Fiverr, for instance, offer opportunities for people with graphic design and copywriting skills to find part-time gigs. Even "social media manager" could be a part-time job at a company without much of a social media presence yet.

To come up with this list, FlexJobs says it analyzed job postings from more than 58,000 companies on its platform. The more common the job listing, the higher it appeared on the ranking — which explains how "customer service representative" is as high as No. 3 despite an annual mean full-time wage of $39,070, according to BLS data.

Of course, even though millions of Americans are already getting by as freelancers, leaving the stability of a full-time job to start a freelancing career is not without risks.

Consider trying out a side hustle in your free time before taking the leap into freelancing full-time, experts suggest. If you usually have trouble making a solid financial plan and sticking to it, the "feast or famine cycle" of freelancing might not be for you, the FlexJobs report notes.

If you decide to make the switch, think carefully about the types of services you're best suited to offer to employers, the report advises. Then, do enough research to make sure there's enough demand for those skills to provide a steady stream of freelancing opportunities.

That might look like searching jobs platforms for freelance opportunities, or networking with other freelancers and employers in your chosen field. The more you connect with others, the more advice you'll get on on how to build your personal brand and a roster of regular clients.

"You might have to start small, and it will take time to build a reputation in the freelance market," Margaret Lilani, vice president of talent solutions at Upwork, told CNBC Make It in January. "But if you put in consistent effort, you can have a tremendously successful career as a freelancer."

